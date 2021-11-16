Susan Edith Schutte

Susan Edith (Mathews) Schutte passed peacefully away at the age of 72 on November 14, 2021, after battling pancreatic cancer.
Visitation was held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9141 County Road #101, Corcoran, MN on Friday, November 19, 2021, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and one hour before the Celebration of Life service on Saturday, November 20, 2021. Interment followed at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Sue has suggested memorials to be sent to the family to disburse of as she wished. Serving the family...
