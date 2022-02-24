Steven Swift passed away on January 15th,2022, at the age of 61 at a truck terminal in Laredo, TX, after delivering his load, doing what he loved as a profession, being an over the road Semi-truck driver.
He was born on July 13, 1960 the son of Lyle and Nellie (Jesperson) Swift.
Steven was baptized on July 30, 1960 and confirmed on May 19. 1974 at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greenfield, Minnesota. He was raised in Corcoran, Minnesota, then becoming a long-time resident of Monticello, Minnesota.
He joins his mother (Nellie) and father (Lyle) as well as niece (Maddie) and
sister-in-law (Colleen)in the heavenly abyss.
Steve is survived by daughter: Katie; brothers: Robert and Ronald (Mary)and sister: Deborah (Larry); as well as nieces: Leeann, Littia and Anna; and nephews: Daniel and Ronald Jr.
Services for Steven Swift will be held on Friday, March 4, 2022 with a visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. and the celebration of life beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the Peterson Chapel, St. Michael-Albertville funeral home in St. Michael, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Arrows heart animal rescue or the American Heart Association.
The Peterson Chapel in St. Michael - Albertville, St. Michael, Minnesota assisted the family with funeral arrangements. On-line condolences can be directed to: www.petersonchapel.com
