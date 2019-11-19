of Maple Grove, born November 16, 1973, died on his 46th birthday, November 16, 2019. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. Robert & Elna Swanson, Hubert & Helen Chapin; and brother, Michael Bradley Swanson. Survived by parents, Robert & Carole Swanson; sister, Dena Swanson Nelson and her children, Emma and Evan; and many aunts, uncles & cousins. Steve will also be greatly missed by long-time friend, Sadie Raye and her son, Rowan. Visitation and Service will be held Friday, Nov. 22nd at Maple Ridge Church, 13400 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN. Visitation from 9-10AM with service at 10AM. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in rural Pequot Lakes, MN. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com
Steven Michael Swanson
