Shirley Margaret Dahl (Smith), age 79, was born in Eau Claire, WI. Preceded in death by husband, Gene Dahl (deceased 2008); parents, Gordon and Margaret Smith; grandparents, Henry and Gertrude Smith, Albin and Emma Berg and niece Lori Mai. Shirley leaves behind children, Michelle (Curt), Carmen (Jamie) and Michael; grandchildren, Ryan, Alissa, Michaela, Brendan, Marissa, Madeline; great-granddaughter, Ava; brother, Gerald Smith (Anna); sister, Judy Smith and nephew, Tony Smith. Shirley loved the outdoors, her many animals and her beautiful flower gardens. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved life and was blessed with beautiful family and friends. The joy Shirley brought to her family and friends is beyond compare. She had a heart of gold who would do anything for those she loved and cherished. She will be missed by many and in our hearts forever. Rest in paradise beautiful Angel, and continue making new memories with Dad and all of those loved ones you are now reunited with. A very special Thank You to Allina Hospice Care. We truly appreciate your amazing care and support. Private funeral service on Friday, April 16, 2021, followed by a 1 p.m. Celebration of Life at Sundance Golf, 15240 113th Ave., Maple Grove, MN, 763-420-4700.
