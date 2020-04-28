Shirley Jean Owens was born on April 4, 1933 in Yonkers, NY. She entered into eternal life on April 23, 2020. Shirley passed peacefully at her home in Monticello, MN surrounded by loved ones. After raising her family in Yorktown Heights, NY, she and her husband Doug retired in Palm Coast, FL. In June 2019, she relocated to Minnesota to live with family. Shirley was known for her ability to light up a room with just a smile, making everyone she met feel special. She loved going to plays, dinner shows, concerts and any other type of adventure with those she befriended along the way. On March 27, 2020, Shirley expressed her desire to become a member of the Catholic Church. The following day, Father Peter Richards from St. Michael Catholic Church (MN) gave Shirley her 1st Communion and Confirmation as she beamed with joy the entire time. Shirley was predeceased by her true love, Douglas Owens. She was also predeceased by her parents Myrtle and Norman Lent, her daughters Linda Garrett and Karen Yiambilis, and son Douglas Owens Jr. Shirley is survived by her son Keith Martin, daughters Jean (Dave) Klaus and Sue Van Nooy, daughter-in-law Donna Owens, and son in-law Michael Garrett. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren: Danielle and Brian Dehmer, Tara Peat, Andrea Martin, Raquel Gordon, Douglas and Amy Owens, Daina Owens, Daniel and Allison Owens, Jonathan Klaus, Billy Van Nooy, Kayleigh Van Nooy, Gus Yiambilis and Eleni Yiambilis. Shirley also has 13 great-grandchildren: Kaylei, Eric, Rylee, Kenneth, Joseph, Elizabeth, Nicole, Dougie, Lucy, Davey, Georgie, Emma and Abby. The family of Shirley Owens would like to give a special thank you to Jolene Stang for all her care, compassion and love she provided to Shirley. Mom, Grandma, Nanny, Shirley: You touched so many lives over the years… We will hold you in our hearts forever. Funeral Services will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church on Friday, May 8th at 11 a.m. (CDT)/12 p.m. (EDT). The mass can be viewed live at stmcatholicchurch.org. Shirley and Doug will be buried in Amawalk Hill Cemetery in Yorktown Heights, NY.
Shirley Jean Owens
Wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.