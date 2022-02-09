Sherlyn Muriel Anderson

Sherlyn Muriel (Carl) Anderson, age 55 of St. Michael, MN, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, with her husband and children by her side.
She was born September 30, 1966, in Sisseton, SD, the daughter of Don and Betty Gail (Cornelius) Carl.
Sherlyn was baptized at St. John's Lutheran Church in Hecla, SD; and confirmed at United Lutheran Church in Elbow Lake, MN.
Sherlyn graduated from Elbow Lake Wendell High School with the class of 1984. She furthered her education at St. Cloud Business College and graduated from Rasmussen Business College in 1988 with a Court Reporting Degree. Sherlyn was a well-respected Registered Professional Reporter and owned Advanced Reporting for 22 years. She had a desire to recruit new reporters and advocated to keep the laws the way they are, allowing reporters to stay in the courts. She was also a member of the court reporters association MAVRC.
On June 22, 1985, Sherlyn Carl married her high school sweetheart, Jeff Anderson, at Sherlyn's family home in Elbow Lake, MN. They were blessed with three children: Josh, Chris and Carlyn.
Sherlyn enjoyed many things throughout life, including traveling to multiple countries, bird watching, spending time at the lake cabin, boating, fishing, and her dogs - especially her pugs. Sherlyn's greatest passion in life was her family. She was always extremely proud of her family, and they meant the world to her. She loved spending time with family and friends, and attending all the grandkids' activities. She also took joy in the holidays - from the decorations, to annual Christmas cookie baking parties, to making everlasting memories and holiday traditions with her family. Sherlyn was an incredible host and made the most delicious meals, always making sure she had plenty of food for everyone to take home too.
Sherlyn truly welcomed everyone into her heart. She was the most kind and generous person, always having a beautiful smile on her face. She was there for anyone at any time, never missed a family or friends' birthday, and never had a mean thing to say to anyone.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Betty Gail Carl; and infant brother, Duane Don Carl.
Sherlyn will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Jeff Anderson; children, Josh (Danielle) Anderson, Chris (Heather) Anderson, Carlyn (Brett) Spoden; grandchildren, Payton, Jaxon, Viola, Miles, Carl; siblings, Donnie (Laurie June) Carl, JuvaLee (Donald) Wolf; parents-in-law, Kay (Lyndon) Kratochwill and Carroll "Bud" (Mona) Anderson; Goddaughters, Laura Wolf (Nick) Carlisle, Shaina (Lincoln) Hoffmeister; former exchange student and best friend from Denmark, Lone Gade Lilleore (Frank); and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other family members and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Crossroads Animal Shelter in Buffalo, MN and/or to Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Maple Grove, MN.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM, with a celebration of life at 4:00 PM, at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St N, St. Michael, MN 55376.
An inurnment will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at the outdoor Memorial Peace Garden at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 7401 County Road 101, Maple Grove, MN 55311.
