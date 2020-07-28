Ryan Michael Ladda, age 34 of Buffalo, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born May 4, 1986 in Buffalo, the son of Mark and Rebecca (Utz) Ladda. Ryan was a 2004 graduate from Buffalo High School. He was a crafted artist, excelling at writing, music, drawing and painting. Ryan enjoyed music, playing the guitar, fishing, hunting, camping, spending time with his family and friends, and he especially loved his dogs. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed telling jokes. Ryan’s greatest love was his daughter, Raegan. He was the best, and most loving, father to his little girl. Ryan proudly served in the United States Air Force. On August 21, 2010, Ryan Ladda and Christy Nelson were united in marriage at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover. They were blessed with their daughter, Raegan. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Warren and Lavaine Utz; grandfather, Herman Ladda; and cousin, Jessie Nelson. Ryan is survived by his wife, Christy Ladda; daughter, Raegan Ladda; parents, Mark and Becky Ladda; sister, Dawn (Grant) Adrian; niece and nephews, Presley, Brody and Ryker Adrian; grandmother, Maxine Ladda; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and numerous friends. Visitation was held Sunday, July 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Funeral service was held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hanover with Pastor Luke Schmidt officiating. Serving the family is: The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo 763-682-1363 www.thepetersonchapel.com
