Ruby B. Nelson, 93, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2023.
She was born in Eureka Township, WI, attended Woodow School, and graduated from Centuria High School. She went on to business school and worked as a teletypist for the Sante Fe Railroad in Chicago. She married Harvey Nelson in 1952 in a double wedding ceremony with her sister, Helen and Doug Thompson. Ruby and Harvey farmed the family farm between Milltown and Balsam Lake where they raised their only daughter, LuAnn. Ruby also worked at the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Office in Balsam Lake for many years. She will always be remembered as an exceptional Sunday School Teacher, 4-H Leader, Birthday Party Giver, and for driving neighbors to medical appointments and helping to fill out insurance forms. In their retirement, Harvey and Ruby spent winters in Texas and summers at the home in Osceola, WI. In 2018, they moved to the Assisted Living Facility in Maple Grove to be near their daughter, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
