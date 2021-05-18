Roza Ludmila Mammadova

Age 68 of St. Michael, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on May 12, 2021 from complications of cerebral vascular disease. Roza was born the daughter of Museib Kasimov and Zoya (Tumanova) on June 29, 1952 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Roza lived and worked in Baku as a nurse assisting with eye surgeries. In October of 2019 she moved to be with her family here in St. Michael. In 1995 Roza retired to become a full-time mother and grandmother. Her daughter and grandchildren were the love of her life and this was a role she cherished. For enjoyment Roza loved to read, especially poetry and would listen to all kinds of music. Roza is survived by her daughter, Elnara (Michael) Browers and grandchildren, Sophia, Eli and Jayce Browers. Private family services to be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael/Albertville. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
