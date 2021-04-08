Rosanne (“Rosie”) Marie Tessmer of Corcoran, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 1, 2021 surrounded by her family. Rosie was born on July 25, 1950 in Glenview, IL to Chester and Martha Steil. She grew up with her younger brother Randy on a dairy farm outside Mayville, WI. Rosanne was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. In 1972, Rosie graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm, MN. She was called to teach Kindergarten-2nd Grades at Salem Lutheran School in Greenfield, MN, and did so until January 1976. Rosanne married Mark Gottlieb Tessmer on July 20, 1975 at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge, WI. They worked together alongside Mark’s parents, operating their family dairy farm in Corcoran. God blessed their marriage with two daughters and three sons. Rosie played softball in her youth and passed on her love of baseball to her children. She also instilled in them a love of learning, but still permitted her children to miss school after the Minnesota Twins won the 1987 and 1991 World Series so they could attend the team’s championship parades in downtown St. Paul. Rosie was a beloved grandmother to fourteen grandchildren. She enjoyed reading with them, watching them play at the farm, bonfires in the yard, and sharing in their varied interests. Rosie was committed to her faith, her family and community. She was a member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greenfield. Rosie was active in Salem’s Ladies’ Aid, Lutheran Women’s Missionary Society and the North Hennepin Pioneer Society (Burschville Schoolhouse). She also worked as a teaching assistant in the preschool room at Step-By-Step Montessori School in Burschville. Rosie will be missed by her loving husband, Mark, of forty-five years; her children: Emily (Greg) Kleist, Andrew Tessmer, Nathanael (Jennifer) Tessmer, Eric (Rebecca) Tessmer and Eliza (Clayton) Decker; fourteen grandchildren: Jacob, Charlie, Mark and Liam Kleist; Genevieve, Giuliana and Rudy Tessmer; Dane, Brynn, Cora and Laney Tessmer and Mata, Olivia and Emma Decker; her brother: Randy (Lu) Steil and; many other relatives and dear friends, all of whom look forward to the final Day of Resurrection when they will see her again in glory. Rosanne was preceded in death by her parents and by her parents-in-law, Glenard and Dorothy Tessmer. The family extends their gratitude to so many for their friendship, love and prayers for Rosie in her final months. Funeral services for Rosanne Tessmer will be held Monday, April 12, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Greenfield. Pastor Paul Schuler will officiate. Cindy Steinke will be the organist. Visitation will be held at Salem on Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., with an evening prayer service at 7:30, and also on Monday starting at 2:00 P.M. until time of funeral service. Interment will follow at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
