Roland J. Eull, age 88 of St. Michael, MN passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1932 on the family farm in Frankfort Township, the son of Arthur and Veronica (Barthel) Eull. After graduating from Buffalo High School in 1950, Rollie worked on the family farm with his father Art. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps, serving from 1954 to 1956. On October 27, 1956 he was joined in Holy Matrimony to Arlene G. Kottke of Hanover, MN in Minneapolis, MN. God blessed their marriage with three children: Greg, Jeff and Susan. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 4174 and the St. Michael Lions Club. He was also a member of Laborers Union Local 563, doing utility construction work as a laborer, foreman and superintendent from 1956 to 1983. He was a founder of Eull Mfg. Concrete Products in 1962 along with his father, Art and cousin, Ken Eull. His wife, Arlene, passed away from leukemia on December 2, 1974, at the age of 39. He married Agnes Mans on August 2, 1980 who had four children: Greg, Randy, Tim and Sandy. Rollie enjoyed hunting, dancing, playing cards, golf and spending winters with his wife, Aggie at their second home in Mesa, AZ. In addition to his first wife, Arlene, he is preceded in death by his father and mother, Art and Veronica Eull; sisters, Catherine McAlpine and Elda Warne; brothers-in-law, Darryl McAlpine and Casper Zumbusch. Survived by his wife Agnes Eull; children: Greg (Nancy) Eull; Jeff Eull and Susan DeNicola (friend Jon Rouillard); step-children: Greg (Pam) Mans, Randy (Dawn) Mans, Tim (Cindy) Mans, and Sandy Shaw; grandchildren: Emily (Bryan) Moritz, Scott Eull; Brandon, Caitlyn and Dylan DeNicola, Angela (Jeff) Jens, Jenny (Jake) Mooney, Sarah (Ben) Bohline, Michael (Kelli) Mans, Lindsay (Matt) Kolasa, Missy Mans, Donnie (Haley) Mans; great-grandchildren: Daniel and Ellen Moritz, Maddy and Kate Jens, Logan, Colton, Riley Mooney, Henry and Emma Bohline, Henley and Parker Mans; sisters: Muriel Zumbusch and Yvonne (Emerick) Thibodeau; brother-in-law Maynard Warne; also other relatives and friends. Visitation was held on Sunday, October 4 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at the St. Michael Catholic Church of St. Michael. Mass of Christian Burial for Roland J. Eull was held Monday, October 5 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation continuing one hour prior to the Mass all at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Pkwy NE, St Michael, MN. Celebrant was Father Joe Zabinski. Casket bearers were Scott Eull, Brandon DeNicola, Caitlyn DeNicola, Dylan DeNicola, Emily Moritz, Donnie Mans, Michael Mans and Angela Jens. Private family interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery of St. Michael, MN On-line condolences can be made at: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family is: The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
