Roger Willaim Kirscht

Roger William Kirscht, age 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, July 15, 2021. He was born in Albertville, MN on April 30, 1938 to John George and Agnes (Thulen) Kirscht. He grew up in Albertville, MN and graduated from St. Michael High School. Roger was united in Marriage to Phyllis Kurtzhals on November 30, 1963 in Coleridge, NE. The couple settled on the Kirscht family farm in Otsego Township, Wright County, Albertville, MN. To this union four children were born. Roger was a farmer and then began a career in construction. He then worked for Minnesota Diversified (Diversifoam) for over 15 years until his retirement. After retiring, Roger continued to dabble in construction, worked assisting his son with electrical work, traveled with his wife and eventually became her caregiver. He loved playing cards and piano, spoiling “Snoopy” (his dog), and could fix just about anything. Roger was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was known for his rhubarb strawberry jam, refrigerator pickles, and he continued Phyllis; cookie baking legacy making chocolate chip cookies to share and providing them for Caring and Sharing Hands. Roger was a lifetime member of St. Albert Catholic Church in Albertville where he volunteered in a variety of activities. He also served on the Albertville Fire Department for 32 years. Roger is survived by his children, Karen (Tim) Barthel of Albertville, Denise (Scott) Olson of Zimmerman, Paul Kirscht of Albertville, and Michael Kirscht of Buffalo; six grandchildren, Alexis and Kami Barthel, and Colton, Chase (Alyssa), Dawson and Graham Olson; five great-grandchildren, Gabe, Braylee, Ethan, Tyson, and Jackson. He is also survived by his siblings, Edward Kirscht of Plymouth, Minnesota, and Eugene Kirscht of LaPlata, Maryland. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Kirscht; parents, John George and Agnes Kirscht; sister, Mary Jane Kirscht; and brothers, Louis and Bennet Kirscht. Visitation will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Albert Catholic Church in Albertville, MN. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks and appreciation to family and friends who visited and provided support during this difficult time, to the North Memorial Hospice team, and to Stacy Jensen and her group of nurses for their caring and compassion shown to Roger during these last months. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
