My name is Rodney Jay Vessels. My closest friends call me Rod. If you're reading this obituary, then I have awakened from the deep sleep that was responsible for my mortal experience upon this earth. Many of you will say that I died today. I didn't die. As I was taught when I attended an LDS temple to receive my endowments, I returned to being a fully conscious advanced human, just like Adam returned to being the god Michael after experiencing this lone and dreary world while in a deep sleep.

When I was in my early twenties, I converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I was converted to this church after reading the unsealed part of what are known as the gold plates—the Book of Mormon, Another Testimony of Jesus Christ (1830). I received a personal witness that this book was true. I dedicated my life to his church, until I was excommunicated for apostasy after reading the sealed part of the same gold plates—The Sealed Portion, The Final Testament of Jesus Christ (2004).

