My name is Rodney Jay Vessels. My closest friends call me Rod. If you're reading this obituary, then I have awakened from the deep sleep that was responsible for my mortal experience upon this earth. Many of you will say that I died today. I didn't die. As I was taught when I attended an LDS temple to receive my endowments, I returned to being a fully conscious advanced human, just like Adam returned to being the god Michael after experiencing this lone and dreary world while in a deep sleep.
When I was in my early twenties, I converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I was converted to this church after reading the unsealed part of what are known as the gold plates—the Book of Mormon, Another Testimony of Jesus Christ (1830). I received a personal witness that this book was true. I dedicated my life to his church, until I was excommunicated for apostasy after reading the sealed part of the same gold plates—The Sealed Portion, The Final Testament of Jesus Christ (2004).
I was a successful attorney for most of my life. I was one of the attorneys that represented the Winklevoss twins in their lawsuit against Mark Zukerberg. I was a published author, and a non-published playwright. I considered myself as above average in intelligence. I was a sincere and dedicated seeker of truth.
As legal counsel, I worked with and represented a group known as the Real Illuminati®, who are known in Mormon history as the Three Nephites and John the Beloved. I knew these people and their representative, Christopher Nemelka. These people were my last paying clients. I have met a lot of people during my sojourn on this earth, and can testify in truthfulness, soberness, and honesty that no other person holds a candle to my last clients.
By no choice of my own, most of my family and friends abandoned me when I began to represent the Real Illuminati® and their work, a Marvelous Work and a Wonder®. I desire that my legacy and name be associated with these incredible people and their work. I have no desire to be known for anything else.
I mentioned that I attended the LDS temple and watched the endowment play presented therein. I give as my very last words to the people living upon this earth, the exact same last words as given in the play by the man Adam before he was awakened from his own deep sleep to become again the God Michael—the God who Adam was before he became a mortal man:
"These are True Messengers. I exhort you to give strict heed to their counsel and teachings, and they will lead you in the way of life and salvation."
If you want to know more details about me, my legacy, or my last wishes, you may contact my loving wife, Lynnette Vessels, email: lovelylynnettest@gmail.com, phone: (435) 919-8240.
