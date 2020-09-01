Robert “Bob” Frank Freese, age 72 of Rockford, MN, formerly of Lake City and Winona, passed away July 24, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1947 in Austin, MN to Frank and Alice (Ross) Freese. He and his family resided in Austin and then Lake City, MN, where he graduated from high school with the class of 1965. He was a two-time state wrestling champion and star football player for the Lake City Tigers. On June 12, 1971, Bob was joined in Marriage to Sharon Giesler at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City, MN. They lived in various parts of the state, and made their final move from Winona to Rockford, MN in 2006. Bob had worked at Van Norman in Winona as a machinist and plant manager, and then worked in sales at Checker Machine in Rockford until his retirement. He and Sharon enjoyed attending dirt track and stock car races, and spending quality time together. Survived by his brother, Vern Freese of Ostrander, MN; nieces Amy Freese and Lisa (Pete) Edwards of Windom, MN; nephews Zachary Freese and Mark (Measa) Tomforde of Lake City, MN; great-nieces and great-nephews Romy Wilder, Joseph Freese, Lillith Edwards and Charles Edwards; brother-in-law Louis Tomforde of Lake City, MN; and many other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sharon in 2012; parents, Frank and Alice; and sister, Janice Tomforde. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake City, MN. Interment followed at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo, MN. Online condolences for the family may be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
