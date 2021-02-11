Robert “Bob” Ahia Milbrat, age 79, of St. Michael, MN passed away at home on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 surrounded by family. Bob was born on March 31, 1941 in Honolulu, HI to William and Hilyard Ahia and his Hanai adoptive parents Leilani Sterling, Leon Sterling and Herman Milbrat. He married the love of his life Paula Sue Franks on March 21, 1971 in Pacific Beach, San Diego, CA. They lived in Mission Viejo, CA until 2002, when they moved to Kailua Kona, HI for four years. In 2006 they moved to St. Michael, MN. He was known to his family as Bobby. Robert “Bob” enjoyed cooking, watching sports and taking trips. He was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church helping in the kitchen and welcoming people at the door with his warm smile. He loved sharing his food and treats with the three dogs Daisy, Molly and Houston. Bob was a devoted father and grandfather! Survived by a daughter: Aaron Mailelani Bull; son-in-law: Erik Daniel Bull; grandson: Joseph Ahia Rios; grandson: Joshua Kaleikoa Ahia Bishop; grandson: Andrew Vaerst; grandson: Jacob Vaerst; granddaughter: M. Chy-Anne Bull; granddaughter: McKenna Renee Bull; granddaughter: Madeline Ann Bull; stepson: Richard (Mary) Rodrigues and grandsons Dylan and Blake Rodrigues; brother: Leroy Ahia; brother: Stanley Wise; brother Abraham Ahia; sister: Leilani Ahia Mattson; sister: Rebecca Tofiga; sister: Helen Lutu; sister-in-law: MaryAnne Barr; cousins: Rebecca Kahihilani Sterling Kala and Marion Kaainahuna Sterling Salazar. Preceded in death by his loving wife: Paula Sue Milbrat on November 19, 2013, a daughter: Ashley Pualani Vaerst on May 23, 2013, his father: William F. Ahia; mother: Hilyard Maile Ahia; Hanai parents: Leilani Sterling, Leon Sterling and Herman Milbrat; brothers: David Ahia and Herman Ahia Paakonia; sister: Edith Fox; cousins: Wayne Hoolae Sterling and Leon Alfred Paoa Sterling and by his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Paul and Marian Franks. A Memorial Service for Robert “Bob” Ahia Milbrat will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Monticello. Pastor Jedidiah Scharmer will officiate. A visitation will be held AT THE CHURCH on Friday, February 19th from 6-8:00 P.M. Private inurnment Riverside Cemetery in Monticello. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family is: The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.