Robert Allen Undlin, age 86, of Albertville, Minnesota passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022.
He was born on January 14, 1936 in Madison, Minnesota, the son of Jennings C. and Alice M. (Berg) Undlin.
Bob graduated from Madison High School and later attended Huron College and Northern State University.
He honorably served his Country in The United States Air Force in Korea.
On June 14, 1959, Robert A. Undlin and Katherine M. Hoff were joined in holy marriage at The Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen, South Dakota. God blessed their marriage with two children.
Mr. Undlin was employed in Administration for 30 years for The South Dakota Department of Labor.
He enjoyed woodworking, reading and fishing.
Survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Katherine M. Undlin; a daughter, Jody (Joseph) Galvan of Rogers; a son, David (Vicki) Undlin of Spearfish, South Dakota; five grandchildren, Robin (Matt) Kuhne, J.R. (Rachel) Brisky, Stephanie Galvan, Michael (Jenna) Undlin and Thomas Undlin; five great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother Calvin, brothers Jim and Charles "Chuck" Undlin and sisters Norma Larsen and Beth Odden.
Memorial Service for Robert Undlin held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Visitation held on Wednesday, October 5th one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
