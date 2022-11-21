Richard S. Storck

Richard S. Storck of Greenfield, MN was born in the family farmhouse in Swan Lake Township in rural Stevens County, Morris, MN on January 13, 1938, to Anthony and Thelma (Smith) Storck. He passed away suddenly on November 17, 2022, at the age of 84 with his wife by his side.

He was the youngest of four children and grew up on the family farm. Growing up, he was active in 4-H, winning many awards. He attended grade school in Swan Lake Township in the District 40 schoolhouse. He graduated high school in 1955 from the West Central School of Agriculture in Morris, MN. He entered the U.S. Navy in January of 1956 with training in Great Lakes, IL. After engineering school, he was assigned to the USS Gilmore stationed out of Key West, FL. He received an honorable discharge three years later.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.