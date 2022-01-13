Richard Miske

Richard A. Miske, age 82 of Rockford, MN, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2022, with his loving wife by his side. Despite going to great lengths to protect himself, Richard tested positive for COVID-19 in August. He fought valiantly for many months, but his road to recovery was ultimately derailed by complications.
Richard was the co-founder, co-owner, and operator of Custom Business Forms for 34 years, and enjoyed coaching, farming, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. Always with a cup of coffee in hand, Richard will forever be known for his quick wit, spirited sense of humor, and big heart. Richard is dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Richard is survived by his best friend and wife of 53 years, Carolyn Miske; children: Jodie (Matt) Greer, Ryan Miske, Jeanine (Roger) Faue, and Rick Miske; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents Frank Sr. and Mary Miske, father and mother-in-law DeLloyd and Gloria Herrmann, and sister Delores.
A memorial service for Richard will be held along with a private interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family. Arrangements with Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapel, www.gearty-delmore.com, 763-553-1411.
