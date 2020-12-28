MAPLE GROVE, MN- Richard (Dick) Nelson, 79, passed away on December 19, 2020 at home after a period of declining health. He was born in Webster City, Iowa on March 17, 1941. He was the son of Harlen E. Nelson and Margaret A. (Wahlstrom) Nelson. After graduation from Eagle Grove High School, Iowa, he headed to Minneapolis, MN and attended Dunwoody Institute enrolling in 24 month machine shop program. He graduated from Dunwoody in 1962. He became skilled in Tool and Die machining specializing in injection molds. In 1978, he started his own business, Detail Tool and Engineering, Inc. He was successful in his trade thanks to his ability to visualize in 3D and accurately quote and build molds. He used this success to provide endowments and scholarships to encourage students to enroll in various trade programs. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed hunting and competitive rifle matches. He was a qualified marksman. He enjoyed the competition, but also the comradery with his friends. He enjoyed travelling and experiencing the big hunts in many countries. He considered his family one of his greatest successes. He is survived by his wife, Carol Olson Nelson; his daughters Detra Nelson Cleven (Curtis), Kingsport, Tennessee and Darcy Nelson Forman (Michael), Apex, North Carolina; grandchildren, Blake Cleven, Annika Cleven, Nolan Forman and Chase Forman; sister Mary Ellen Thorson, Carpentersville, IL (Ken); daughter and grandchildren of Carol Olson Nelson, Rhonda Olson (Ross), Kylee, Westin, and Jake; son of Carol Olson Nelson, Troy Olson. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no public visitation. Memorials can be given to Dunwoody Institute at https://8666.thankyou4caring.org/donate-now
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.