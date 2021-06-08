Richard Alvin Robeck, age 83 of St. Michael, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Richard was born on November 11, 1937 in St. Michael, MN to his parents Leo and Emily (Valerius) Robeck. On October 18, 1958 he married Dolores Fehn at St. Walburga Church in Fletcher, MN. They were blessed with 7 children: Gerard, Anita, Renee, Joyce, Edward, Dwayne and Charles. Rick had an endless love for his family. He was capable of producing tears from many a bride by whispering in their ear and he had an innate gift to soothe babies in his warm embrace. He had a love of nature, monitoring thunderstorms, his bird feeders and having waves slap against his boat. Mostly though was his endless passion for gardening, watching it grow and canning everything that he grew. Visitors always left with his homemade salsa, pickles, beets and other concoctions that he created. Happiness was his home grown asparagus, potatoes and a hot meal with family and friends. He will be remembered for his quick wink, his kind words, warm hugs-and a firm handshake. The extent of his generosity will never be fully known. We do know that he will be missed every single day. Richard is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dolores G. (Fehn) Robeck; sister, Joan Hiltner of Langdon, ND; children, Gerard (Marianne) Robeck, Anita (Kevin) Roden, Renee Stine, Joyce Robeck (Bryce Eberfeld), Edward (Ruth) Robeck, Dwayne (Heidi) Robeck, Charles Robeck; 13 perfect grandchildren; and 4 super great-grandchildren (+ 2 on the way). He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Emily Robeck; and 10 brothers and sisters. Special thanks to the Wright County Emergency Services for their compassionate assistance. Visitation was Wednesday, June 2, 2021 from 4 to 8 PM at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. Interment at a later date. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
