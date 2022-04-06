Rev. Francis A. Pouliot

Pouliot, Rev. Francis A. age 89. Beloved priest of the Archdiocese of St. Paul Mpls for 64 years. Passed peacefully April 3, 2022, at St Therese Home of New Hope, MN. He was ordained a priest on February 23, 1958. He celebrated his first Mass on March 2, 1958 at his home parish The Church of St. Thomas, Corcoran, MN.
Preceded in death by parents, Ephrem and Agnes; siblings Isabelle Barthel, Marie Dehn, Delia Roehl, Ernest, and Donald; brothers-in-law: Clem Barthel, Lowell Dehn, John Roehl, Robert Mindrum; sisters-inlaw: Betty, Joyce, Joanne, Marcella and Rita Pouliot.
Survived by his loving family: George, Richard, Ralph, Leo (Jan), Marian (Butch) Neumann, Carol Mindrum, Fr. Eugene, 69 nieces & nephews, 158 great nieces & nephews, 179 great- great nieces & nephews and 7 great-great-great nieces & nephews. Also survived by many cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, April 8th at the Church of the Annunciation, 509 West 54th St. Minneapolis. (Livestream link: facebook.com/ annunciationmsp/) Interment St. Jeanne de Chantel Cemetery, Corcoran, MN. Visitation was Thursday, April 7th 4:00pm - 7:00pm at church. Solemn Vespers for the Dead, 6:45pm.
Memorials preferred to the Ephrem & Agnes Pouliot Family Endowment Fund at The Saint Paul Seminary 2260 Summit Ave, St. Paul, MN, 55105 or donor's choice. GILLBROTHERS.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.