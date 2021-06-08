Renee "Nay Nay" Marie Schlegel

Renee Marie “Nay Nay” Schlegel passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was 43 years old, born on September 6, 1977. Renee was a 1996 graduate of Osseo Sr. High School. She is survived by her mother: Joan Schlegel; her seven siblings: Joyce (Paul) Thielhorn, Richard (Rhonda) Schlegel, Joe (Teresa) Schlegel, Sarah (Russ) Poppler, Ed (Kelly) Schlegel, Peter (Melissa) Schlegel and twin brother Robert (Heather) Schlegel; and her loving dog Isabella; she was also a loving aunt to seventeen nieces and nephews and eight great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father Arman R. Schlegel and by a sister MaryClare. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Renee “Nay Nay” Schlegel will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Corcoran. Father Glen T. Jenson will be the Celebrant. Inurnment will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery in Corcoran. A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 12th AT THE CHURCH from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
