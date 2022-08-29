Raymond Walter Daleiden, age 86, of St. Michael, MN, passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, 2022.
Ray was born in Foley, MN, on January 23, 1936, to George and Angeline Daleiden.
Raymond Walter Daleiden, age 86, of St. Michael, MN, passed away peacefully at his home on August 26, 2022.
Ray was born in Foley, MN, on January 23, 1936, to George and Angeline Daleiden.
Ray was a faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church and walked his entire life with Christ, loving his family and neighbors and offering warmth and help to anyone he met. Ray spent his life farming in St. Michael, loved playing cards, and was incredibly proud of his eight grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Kathleen Daleiden; children, Kristen (Jay) O'Donnell, Nicholas Daleiden, and Elizabeth (Todd) Miller; grandchildren, Maggie, Zachary, Samantha, Maxwell, Addy, Emma, Ethan, and Ryan; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceded in death by parents, George and Angeline (Wojciak) Daleiden; siblings, Kenneth Daleiden, Edward Daleiden, George Daleiden, and Angie Morgan.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Raymond Daleiden held on Wednesday, August 31st at 11:00 a.m. St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Visitation Tuesday, August 30th 5-8 P.M. at the funeral home. Further visitation Wednesday morning at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass.
Honorary Bearers: Maggie O'Donnell, Samantha O'Donnell, Zachary Miller, Maxwell Miller, Addy Miller and Emma Daleiden.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.