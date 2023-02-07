Ralph Van Heel, age 88, long time resident of Osseo, MN. Ralph was a Navy Seabee and worked for many years at Kolstad Co.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Minnie and six brothers and sisters.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lorraine; children, Glenn (Jill) Van Heel, Denise (Kevin) Kelly, David (Renee) Van Heel, Leslie (Sara) Van Heel, Diane Vogel, and Lynn (Chirs) LaMott; 17 grandchildren, Clinton, Megan, Blake, Melissa, Nick, Joe, Cade, Jake, Brock, Amanda, Abby, Amy, Annika, Bailey, Miles, Gavin, and Callista; 20 great grandchildren; sister, MaryAnn Middendorf; and many other relatives and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial was 10:30 AM Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, MN. Visitation was 9:30 -10:30 AM Wednesday at the church. Interment St. Vincent's Cemetery, Osseo, MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.