Paul E. Peloquin, age 93, of St. Michael. Paul was dedicated to his community and served as a former Mayor of St. Michael. He belonged to The Church of St. Michael, The American Legion, Knights of Columbus and was a Charter member of the St. Michael Lions Club. On August 16, 1950, Paul E. Peloquin was joined in Holy Marriage Helen Eull at The Church of St. Michael in St. Michael. God blessed their marriage with 7 children. Survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years: Helen Peloquin; children: Paul (Pat) Peloquin Jr., Dorothy Winkelman, Ronald (Mary) Peloquin, Bonnie (Bill) Lano, James (Kaye) Peloquin, Alan (Thuy) Peloquin and Patty (Tony) Gokey; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents William E. & Elizabeth (Steger) Peloquin and by 8 siblings. Mass of Christian Burial was 11:00 A.M. Monday, June 15, 2020 at The Church of St. Michael in St. Michael. Visitation at the funeral home was on Sunday, June 14th 2-4 P.M. A Rosary recited at 3:30 P.M. Further visitation was one hour prior to Mass at Church on Monday morning, June 15. Social Distancing was required. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.