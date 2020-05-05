With profound sadness we share the news that Patricia Peace Pipkin, of Osseo, left us April 28, 2020 to return gracefully to the earth, the trees, the water, and the stars. Trish was born in 1936 in Harlan, Kentucky to parents Lois and Jesse. She pursued many passions and interests, including ballet in Utah, Inuit art in Manitoba, painting at Holden Village in Washington, photography on countless travels, and reading and writing everywhere she went. She loved - and was loved - by her children and grandchildren, our Minnesota Northwoods, and her many dogs and cats. Trish helped raise four diverse and capable boys. Our mother’s greatest contribution was to live life exemplifying a giving acceptance of others and finding beauty from our natural world. She succumbed at peace, and will be missed dearly as not only a mother, but as a friend and inspiration. Trish is survived by her sons Buck, Pip (Deb), Nat (Karen), and Jesse (Betsy); her 9 grandchildren Lauren (Eric), Leanna (Jeff), Jesse, Jake, Emily, Kate, William, Elise, and Colden; her sisters Molly LaFontaine and Dooley Hospers; and her former husband, Peter Longley. Trish gave all of us something extraordinary and she will be deeply missed. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.