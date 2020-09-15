Patricia Marie Schommer passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1958 to Sylvia and Joel Peterson. On May 19, 1979 Patricia Peterson and Mark Schommer were united in Holy Matrimony at the historic St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Mendota. God blessed their marriage with four children. Patti loved music and was in marching band in high school. Her love of music was infused throughout her life as she loved watching her children perform and danced the night away at every wedding she attended. She enjoyed travel and being a travel agent where she was employed at Lindberg Travel and later opened her own agency, PS Travel Smart. She was a member of the Robbinsdale Women’s Center, serving on the board for 8 years. Patti exemplified the qualities of being humble and kind. She was the friend and family member who showed up even before you needed her. She was present with a prayer or a word of advice and probably something sweet to eat. Her strong faith in God guided every decision she ever made. She taught us to shower people with kindness and lead by example. Patti fought her battle with Alzheimer’s with dignity and grace. May we follow her example and strive to live always being humble and kind. Patti is survived by her loving husband, Mark; 4 beautiful children, Jillian Hendrickson (Ryan), Meghan Lawinger (Brad), Katelyn Haws (Jake), Patrick Schommer (Maria); 11 special grandchildren, Emilie, Hannah, Michael, Madeline, Lucy, Sophia, Alexander, Theodore, Arianna, Charlie and Maxwell; parents, Joel and Sylvia Peterson; siblings, Bill Peterson (Karen), Terri Beard (John), Cathy Rue (Rod), Mike Peterson (Linda); parents-in-law, Bill and Marilyn Schommer; siblings-in-law, Julie Orth (Kelly), Bill Schommer (Marty), Marian Hausladen (Ken), Sharon Blatzheim (Mark); and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation was held Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St N, St. Michael. Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 11300 Frankfort Pkw NE, St. Michael. Interment at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in Osseo. Our family is blessed to have an extensive network of family and friends who supported us as we lived this journey. We know how important it is to have others walking alongside us, holding us up, and reminding us we are not alone. To honor Patti’s memory, we have established “Humble and Kind, an Alzheimer’s Foundation”. Our mission will be to provide help and resources to families supporting a loved one with Alzheimer’s. Please consider donating in Patti’s memory to help us as we work to honor her this way. Donations will be accepted at the Peterson Chapel. Donations will also be accepted by mail at Address: 10551 62nd St NE, Albertville, MN, 55301. www.ThePetersonChapel.com St. Michael, MN 763-497-5362
