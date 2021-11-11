KALAMAZOO, MI- Patricia Ann Reinert, 77, of Torrington, CT, formerly of Maple Grove, MN, passed away October 31, 2021 at the home of her son and his wife, Paul and Heidi Reinert who lovingly cared for her over her last months.
Pat was born April 17, 1944, in Hammond, IN, to William H. Nabors and Myrtle A. (Venzke) Nabors.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffery E. Reinert and her father, William H. Nabors. Her mother Myrtle Nabors passed on November 8, 2021.
Pat is survived by her sister, Betty (Paul) Rausch; brother, Bill (Cheryl) Nabors; children, Eric (Rhonda) Reinert of Bolingbrook, IL, Paul (Heidi) Reinert of Kalamazoo, MI, Anne (Dean) Westerlund of Mora, MN, and Jonathon (Kathryn) Reinert of Winsted, CT; two nieces; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Pat was a devoted wife and loving mother who celebrated and took joy in the accomplishments of all her kids and grandkids. A tireless supporter and defender of those she loved, a lifelong Lutheran Church Missouri Synod member, avid gardener, puzzle solver and lover of mysteries. She was a choir member who loved singing hymns, and was also a self-taught pianist.
Life for her was her family, and her church family, and she always put others first. A friend remarked how "easy it was to be her friend. Kind, thoughtful, fun to be with. Smart, ready to volunteer and get something done- and she did it well."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.