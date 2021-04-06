Patricia Ann (Nordstrom) Klein passed away March 28th, 2021 after a brief battle with Leukemia. She was hospitalized at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale where she actually worked for nearly 10 years. We are very grateful to all of the staff members at North Memorial as she had excellent care the entire time. Patricia Ann was born May 19, 1947 to Philip and Betty (Cort) Nordstrom. Patty was the oldest of their four children. During her childhood, Patty enjoyed watching American Bandstand where she would sing and dance with the teenagers on TV. Every day during high school she would grab 4 quarters from her dad’s pants pockets. $.25 for the bus ride to Vo-tech, $.25 for a pack of cigarettes, $.25 for lunch, and $.25 for the ride home. Pat graduated from the Cosmetology program at Mpls Vo-tech. Soon after graduation she married Butch (Clarence) Thompson on May 29, 1965. They started out their lives together in their hometown of Minneapolis and finally settled down on a small hobby farm in rural Otsego with their 5 children. Then, in 1979, Pat found herself in the role of single parent, she moved from rural Otsego to Ridge Drive in St. Michael, MN. Pat didn’t start out her new single parent role with much. She and the kids lived in a small duplex which nowadays would be called a tiny home. She did everything she could to provide: She was the coupon queen, sock sorting general, pop can recycling titan and could magically make a 12 pound turkey last at least 8 meals! It was at this time that she found the group, PWP, Parents Without Partners. Through this group she was able to provide her kids with many fun activities. It is also where she met many new people who remained her close friends to this day. In 1984 she took on the challenge of completing her AA degree at Anoka Ramsey Community College while raising 5 kids. Pat graduated from ARCC with a degree as a Medical Records Technician. This is where she happily made a career for herself and set an example for her children on the importance of an education and hard work. Pat spent the remainder of her career at North Memorial. It was a difficult decision for her to retire because she loved her co-workers, however, she had worked hard and saved hard so she could retire and smell the roses. Pat loved to garden and was a Shutterfly pro, however the true love of her life was her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended as many of their concerts, school events, and sporting events as she could. She loved hosting family gatherings, particularly Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was a great cook and always put so much love and time into preparing a meal that would take her troops 10 minutes to devour. She is preceded in death by her father, Philip; her mother, Betty; and her nephew, Michael Nordstrom. Pat is survived by her favorite child plus four other children: Gina (Chris) Imsdahl, Heidi (Alan) Praught, Lisa (Scott) Zwack, Brian (Melissa) Thompson and the baby, Andrew Thompson. Her grandchildren, Corey (Sarah) Thompson, Jessica (Ben) Jurmu, Cassandra, Jayme, Bethany & Alex Praught, Jordan (Cody) & Joseph Zwack, Madelyn, Tia Patricia (Grandma Pat’s amazing and beautiful namesake!) & Chase Thompson, Taylor & Austin Thompson; Andrea (Hunter) Imsdahl. Great Grandchildren, Jacob & Dylan Thompson, Kylie, Briac and Trenton Bean, Spencer Praught; Adam, Monica, Dominic, Dylan, Tucker & Finley Jurmu; Mylah Oxendale. Siblings Mark (Elaine) Nordstrom, Cheryl Nordstrom, and Rick Nordstrom. Also two very loved nieces, two handsome nephews and many, many cousins. Visitation was 3:00-5:00 pm, Thursday April 1, 2021, followed directly by a service at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main Street North, St. Michael, Minnesota 55376. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
