Pat (Kidd) Nielsen, age 82, passed away on September 2, 2020 at GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge. She is preceded in death by her parents, Vigil and Jane Kidd of Osseo; brother, Bob Kidd and sister, Eleanor Waddell. Survived by sister, Marj Haff; her children, Rusty Nielsen and wife JoAnn, Michael Nielsen, Joe Nielsen, Kathy Carlson and husband Chad; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Pat was a graduate of Osseo High School and graduated from St. Cloud School of Nursing. Pat was proud to be of service to her many patients during her long career as a registered nurse. May her spirit be at peace in a blueberry patch, catching sunnies and agate hunting on the North Shore. Memorial gathering 1-4 p.m. Saturday, September 5 at Strike Life Tributes Funeral and Cremation Services in Isanti. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
