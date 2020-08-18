Pamella Mary (Peterson) Grothe, age 72 of St. Michael, passed away August 8, 2020. She was born on October 9, 1947 in Monticello, MN to Alden and Joyce (Hagemeyer) Peterson. She was a lifelong resident of St. Michael. Pamella worked for Boston Scientific for over 35 years, and after her retirement, she spent time reading, cooking, playing cards with family and friends, and going to bingo night at the Legion. Her family was the most important part of her life and she cherished spending quality time with them. She valued being able to create special memories with her friends and family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis; parents, Alden and Joyce Peterson; and sister, Portia Krueger. Pamella is survived by her children, Sheila (Brad) McDaniel and David DeChene; step-son, Daniel (Rebecca) Grothe; grandchildren, Abby McDaniel and Oskar Grothe; sister, Patricia (Gene) Morin; nieces, Angel (Conrad) Hoag and Sarah Morin; nephew, John (Susan) Braun; and other close relatives and friends. A private memorial graveside service will take place on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in St. Michael, MN. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael, MN. Online condolences for the family may be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.