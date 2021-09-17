Norma (Peterson) Holland, age 84 of St. Michael, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 10, 2021 surrounded by family. She was born on August 14, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN to Melvin and Katherine Peterson. Norma lived with her family on Crooked Lake in Anoka, MN and graduated from Anoka High School in 1955. In 1959, Norma married Russell Holland and their marriage was blessed with five children. Norma enjoyed 20 years of driving bus for the St. Michael Albertville school district. Norma was a faithful member of the St. Michael Catholic Church and also belonged to a women’s bible study for many years. She volunteered at Hanover Food Shelf with Russ and delivered meals to the home bound through Meals on Wheels. Some of her favorite things to do were playing cards, bingo, gardening, bowling, watching her grandchildren’s sports and crocheting. However, the time she was able to spend with family was priceless. Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Russ; son, William; and by her parents, Melvin and Katherine. She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Dori) of Monticello, Wesley (Jeanne) of Otsego; daughters, Debra (Tim) Raab of Albertville and Dawn (Dave) Schmidt of Buffalo; daughter-in-law, Linda of Monticello; 17 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren (with three on the way); brother, Marvin (Mary) Peterson and brother-in-law, Ed Nemeth. Visitation Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel of St. Michael, MN. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation continuing one hour prior to the Mass at St. Michael Catholic Church of St. Michael, MN. Celebrant Father Brian Park. Casket bearers Eric Holland, Drew Holland, Brent Holland, Bryan Holland, Mitchell Holland, Jeff Raab, Beau Schmidt and Ben Schmidt. Interment will be in the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery of St. Michael, MN. Online condolences for the family can be directed to: www.thepetersonchapel.com Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362
