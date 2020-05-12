Norbert Jacob Russell

Norbert Jacob Russell, age 87 of Rogers, passed away May 4, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Bernice. Survived by loving wife of 64 years, Pat; children, Ann (Richard), Eugene (Judy), Joan, Lois (Dennis), Carol (Paul), Lloyd (Diane), and Sharon (Marc); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; special neighbors, Norm, Doreen, and Mike; and many other relatives and friends. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael, MN. www.thepetersonchapel.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.