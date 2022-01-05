Nadine Janelle Bengs, age 49 of Otsego, MN, passed away peacefully, in her home, on January 3, 2022.
Nadine was born December 5, 1972 to Duane and Marlene (Erdmann) Vastag. She was raised in Mandan, N.D. and graduated from Mandan High School in 1991. She then attended BSC in Bismarck, N.D. and St. Cloud Technical College where she graduated from the Surgical Technician program. Nadine was employed by Regions Hospital, St. Paul, MN. She absolutely loved her job there.
Nadine married Daniel Bengs on September 30, 2000 and to this union, their daughter, Gabriella, was born. Nadine loved baking and cooking for her family and friends. Her favorite season was fall and loved spending time with Dan and Gabriella in Duluth looking at the fall colors. Christmas brought out the best in her. She wanted to have it year round. She would do anything for her family and the people around her. God saw that Nadine was getting tired and wanted her to be at peace. She deserved more than what this world would give her.
Nadine is survived by her husband, Daniel and daughter, Gabriella of Otsego, MN; parents, Duane and Marlene Vastag of Mandan, N.D; sister, Trisha Vastag of Eden Prairie, MN and many aunts, uncles, nieces , nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Sam and Dorothy Erdmann and Albert and Eleanor Vastag and aunts and uncles.
Visitation Tuesday, January 11, 2022 from 4 P.M to 7 P.M, Dare's Funeral Home, 805 Main St. NW, Elk River, MN. Funeral services Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 11 AM at Christ Church, 15849 NE 90th St., Otsego, MN with visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. Burial at Word of Peace Cemetery, Rogers, MN. Arr. Dare's Funeral Home, 763-441-1212, www.daresfuneralservice.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.