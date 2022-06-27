Mona Mae Petersen, age 95, died on December 5, 2021 at Mt. Olivet Care View Home, Minneapolis, MN after a gradual decline following two shoulder fractures.
She was born in Osseo, MN on December 26, 1925 to Jorgen and Caroline Petersen. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1943 and graduated from Minnesota Business College in 1944 as a private secretary. She spent a long career with several Minneapolis area advertising firms as a media buyer and account manager.
She volunteered for decades at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis in its youth summer camp programs and in office support. She also volunteered enthusiastically for many years with the American Cancer Society.
Mona was known for her gregariousness, sense of humor, love of outings and travel with friends and relatives, and for her love of reading, dogs and horses. She was proud of her Danish (father) and Irish (mother) heritage and was especially close to her Irish grandmother. As a child, her reputation for mischief often followed by calamity was well known to her family and community, and as an adult she was known for extremely strong lifelong allegiances to any democratic politician and to the Vikings. She loved the Twins as well, but convinced that she jinxed the team whenever she attended games in person, she kept up with them by radio and television. She was quite proud of her "Irish temper." In addition to political discussions, her "Irish" was manifested at mention of anything related to the Packers.
She was predeceased by her parents, her brother William Orlund Petersen (Betty) and cousin Faye Jones.
She is survived by her nephews, Wesley (Gloria) of Rochester, MN and Erik (Rose) Petersen of La Habra, CA. Also surviving are two grandnieces and one grandnephew, Skyler, Whitney, and Leif Petersen, and great grandniece Lila and great grandnephew Liam, all residing in California.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, 3045 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55407 at 11:00 a.m. on July 9, 2022. A reception will follow the service. Her remains will be interred at Brooklyn Crystal Cemetery.
We greatly appreciate the care and patience of all Mt Olivet Home and Careview staff, Grace Hospice staff, and the many church members, staff, and friends who visited with Mona, sent cards and letters, and kept her in their prayers. We thank Washburn-McReavy (www.washburn-mcreavy.com) and Mt. Olivet Church staff and pastors for their ongoing support.
