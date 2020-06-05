Michael Roger Witt, 67, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at his cabin in Alexandria, MN. Mike was born on May 17, 1953, in New Prague, MN to Edgar and Regina Witt, and was the fifth of ten children. He attended St. Joseph’s Seminary in Oak Brook, Ill. for his high school years and then attended Mankato State for a short time. He then returned to his hometown of Belle Plaine, MN, where he worked several jobs before starting his career at SuperValu in 1974. Mike was a devout Catholic and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He retired in January 2019 after working for 45 years at SuperValu and was looking forward to fishing, boating and golfing during his retirement. He will be greatly missed. Mike is survived by his wife of nearly 41 years, Diane, and 14 children: Melissa (Matt) Hazard, Brady (Jen), Adam (Kasey), Jenna (Jeff) Reck, Dan, Matt, Colin (Liz), Courtney (Dylan) McMahon, Zach, Brennan, Claire, Cameron, Lauren and Dominic. He’s also survived by 13 grandchildren, eight siblings and many, many friends. He’s preceded in death by his parents, brother Bob and in-laws Jerry and Donna Bigaouette. Due to state COVID restrictions, the family will host a private visitation and funeral. Funeral services will be live streamed on Mike Witt’s Facebook page on Saturday, June 6 at 11 a.m. CT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations that will be used to establish the Mike Witt Memorial Scholarship Fund at Champlin Park High School where all 14 of his children graduated (visit https://everloved.com/life-of/michael-witt/donate/). Or, donations can be made in Mike’s name to Second Harvest Heartland, where he served on the Board of Directors (visit https://www.2harvest.org/). A public celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.
