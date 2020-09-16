Graveside services will be at a later date for Michael “Mikey” E. Evenson, age 69 of Rockford, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids. Michael Edwin Evenson was born on July 10, 1951 in Fargo, ND to Donald and Arlene (Harrington) Evenson. He lived most of his life in Rockford, and Bloomington prior to that. Mikey served his country in the United States Navy. He enjoyed fishing and traveling. Mikey was a likeable person, making friends with everyone he met. He had a great sense of humor. Survivors include his fiancée, Marsha Ptacek of Rockford; sister, Diane Weller of Hackensack; brother, Donald (Beth) Evenson, Jr. of Monticello; and half-brother, Eldon (Karen) Miller of Kansas City, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Jerry Weller. Obituary and Guest Book available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.
