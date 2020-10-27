Michael J. Ball

Michael John Ball, age 73 of Maple Grove, MN, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital. A private family and extended family visitation will be held Saturday, October 31 at 9 a.m. followed by a private family and extended family Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, IA with Rev. Vince Rosonke celebrating the Mass. PLEASE JOIN THE FAMILY SATURDAY at 10 A.M. VIA FACEBOOK LIVE ON THE CONWAY-MARKHAM FUNERAL HOME’S FACEBOOK PAGE. Interment will be following Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to Union Gospel Mission, Twin Cities. Michael J. was born in New Hampton on June 9, 1947, the son of John and Lorraine (Speltz) Ball. Michael attended St. Joseph’s elementary school and graduated from New Hampton High School. After which he enlisted in the U.S. Army and received his advanced training. He served his country with Company D, 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry, 198th Infantry Brigade, Vietnam from 1968-1970. Michael was shot while in Vietnam one week before he was due to come home. Michael was airlifted to Olathe Army Hospital, Kansas where he spent one year recuperating. Michael was united in marriage to Judith Fisher at St. Thomas More, Newman Center Mankato, MN on August 26, 1971. Michael graduated from The University of Minnesota Business school with a degree in Business and Accounting. Following college, Michael accepted a position with the United States Marshal service starting with the Witness Protection program from 1976-1982 in Minnesota. Michael then transferred to Los Angeles, CA in the Federal Drug Task Force from 1982-1986. After Michael’s three sons were born, he decided he needed a less eventful position. From 1986-2004, Mike spent his remaining career as Chief Deputy US Marshal in the district of Minnesota. Michael also coached his sons’ soccer, baseball, and hockey teams. After retirement, Michael accepted the position as nanny for his three grandsons. Michael also was a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Brooklyn Park. Survivors include his wife Judith; two sons, John (Amy) Ball of St. Michael, MN and Michael (Katie Igowsky) Ball of Maple Grove, MN; three grandchildren, Marek Ball, Jordan Ball, Isaiah Ball; his siblings, Linda (John) Hogan of Springfield, MO, Tom (Corrine) Ball of Jefferson, IA, and Jamy (Beth) Ball of Cedar Rapids, IA. Michael was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Judith in 1978, his son Patrick in 2006; and one brother Pat’rick in 1968.
