Michael F. Segulia

Segulia, Michael F. passed away peacefully on June 6, 2021 surrounded by his family. On July 14th, 1960 Michael Francis Segulia was welcomed as the second born child of Wayne and Helen Segulia. Mike grew up in Prior Lake where at an early age his Dad instilled a love for the outdoors. Favorites included fishing the lakes and rivers of Montana or hunting in Minnesota or Oregon. Mike attended school in Prior Lake, graduating in 1978. He was an active sportsman, playing soccer, baseball and hockey. He also was an avid runner, even participated and completed the Twin Cities Marathon in the mid 80’s. Following high school graduation, Mike attended college at the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he studied Aviation and played soccer. After freshman year, he then transferred to St. Cloud State where he continued to study Aviation until he switched majors to Meteorology. While in school he developed an interest in law enforcement. He transferred to Normandale Community College where he studied Law Enforcement. While he was attending school at Normandale, he worked security at International Market Square where he met the love of his life, Cindy. He attended Alexandria Tech for police training. After graduating he began his career with the Minneapolis Police Department, 3rd precinct in 1990. As a rookie, he also appeared in an episode of Cops with some of his fellow rookies. Mike and Cindy married in September of 1991. They enjoyed traveling, camping, Boundary Water portages, going to concerts and spending time with friends and family. After building their home in Rogers they welcomed their children, Kirsten and Carly. Mike was his daughters number one fan. Whether it was attending Kirsten’s volleyball games, band, choir and drama events or coaching Carly in soccer and even going as far as videotaping her basketball games for review he was the ultimate dad. Other interests included staying active. Golfing, traveling, annual baseball trips with his brothers in law, visiting breweries and being a handy man were his simple pleasures. Due to an injury sustained in a squad accident, Mike spent 20 years as a desk officer at the third precinct until his retirement in July of 2018. He ran a tight ship and could be relied upon to do anything and everything that was asked of him. Fourteen months into his well-deserved retirement, Mike was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Cancer. During his battle, his journal entries on Caring Bridge were an inspiration to many and therapeutic for him. The prognosis was 18 months and he defied the odds and fought it out for 22 months. His outlook and determination never wavered. He was the same person, always thinking of others first. Mike knew the odds were against him, but he continued to be the family leader. Settling into a new home with Cindy and seeing his girls in their careers gave him a final sense of PEACE. Celebration of Mike’s Life was held Thursday, June 10 at 11:00 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church of Rogers, MN Private family interment at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo, MN. www.thepetersonchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.