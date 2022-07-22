Michael Edmund Kersch, age 85 of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was born November 10, 1936 in Wethersfield, New York, the son of George H. and Gertrude Helen (George) Kersch.
Michael graduated from Letchworth High School in New York with the class of 1955 where he was a District Wrestling Champion at 138# and played football.
On April 20, 1968, Michael Kersch and Mary Holker were joined in holy marriage at Fort Riley, Kansas. God blessed their marriage with two children: Mike and Debra.
Michael enjoyed his over 20 year career in the Army, enlisting in June of 1955 and honorably discharged in December of 1975, last duty with the 416th Signal Corp based in Ft. Bragg, NC. Michael's MOS (military occupational specialty) was that of 25-Signals (Communications), and he reached the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. A Warrant Officer is considered an expert in their particular technical MOS and are thus ranked ahead of all other enlisted personnel. A quiet man, he kept many of his military stories to himself, until most recently sharing with others that he had been part of a secret (since de-classified) and very small spy operation in the Army at the Rudow, Germany Cold War Spy Tunnel just outside of the East-West Germany border in Berlin. The military sent Michael and his family to 20 different duty locations, which included 5 different countries (United States, Vietnam, Korea, Germany and Ethiopia) and 7 US States. Some locations dear to the Kersch family were: Vietnam (serving in the Vietnam War); Fort Riley, Kansas (where Michael and Mary met at a military dance and were later married, and son, Mike was born); Stuttgart, Germany (where daughter, Debbie, was born); and Fort Bragg, North Carolina (where Michael retired).
After Michael's career in the military, he later worked for H+R Block from 1976 to 1979 in Fayetville, NC, and the Bureau of Engraving in Minneapolis until his retirement in 1999. Michael, Mary, Mike, and Debra moved to Minnesota in 1979, and it became a forever true home for his entire family.
In 2010, Michael and Mary made their home in Otsego to be closer to their children. Starting in 2004, and lasting until the year before Mary's passing, Michael and Mary became Winter Snowbirds in Florida, leaving for several months a year. It was a true love of both Michael and Mary. They resided in several Florida gulf coast cities over those years including Ft. Meyers ('04-'06), Engelwood ('07), and Palmetto ('08-'15). They loved spending time there with their dear friends, and Debra and her sons liked to visit them there as well.
Michael loved to watch his son Mike play sports, spend time with his brother on his fruit farm in New York, play any game of cards one wanted at any time, road trip vacationing with family, and going out to dinner and brunch with family. He was a faithful church attendee.
In his later years, Michael enjoyed playing cards at the senior center and Cottages of Albertville, he especially enjoyed playing solitaire on his laptop and sudoku puzzle books, watching ION TV and Joel Olsteen, helping in Debbie's garden, and his beloved Yorkie dogs Teddy and Pepper.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kersch; parents, George and Gertrude Kersch; brothers, Anthony, Mark, and Nicholas; and son-in-law, Tim Larson.
Michael is survived by his children, Mike (Roni) Kersch, Deb Larson; grandchildren, Will Kersch, Tate Kersch, Caleb Larson (fiancée, Kayla Hill), Isaiah Larson; sister, Mary Lou; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10:30 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at The Peterson Chapel, 300 Main St. N, St. Michael, MN. A family interment will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
Serving the family is
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.