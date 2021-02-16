Merrel J. Schumm, age 82, of St. Michael passed away peacefully at his residence on Thursday, February 11, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born in St. Michael on October 3, 1938, the son of Leo & Theckla (Zachmann) Schumm. Merrel graduated from St. Michael High School in 1957. He honorably served his Country in The United States Army from 1961 to 1963, reserves until 1967. On September 16, 1967, Merrel J. Schumm was joined in Holy Marriage to Sharon A. Stodola at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Elk River. God blessed their marriage with three children. He was employed by Public School District #885 from 1967-1998. He retired as the head custodian. He was a lifelong, faithful member of The St. Michael Catholic Church. Merrel enjoyed driving, traveling, amusement parks - looking for the ultimate roller coaster, shopping for new gadgets, socializing, meeting new people and attending his grandchildrens’ sporting events. Merrel loved telling jokes! Survived by loving wife of fifty-three years: Sharon; children: Peggy (Wade) Von Eschen of St. Michael, Pamela (Troy) Engen of Frederic, Wisconsin and Paul (Jeni) Schumm of Albertville; grandchildren: Danica (James) Lindorff, Paige Falde and Levi Falde; Morgan Schumm, Madison Schumm, Brecken Murkins, McKenzie Schumm and Adeley Murkins; Kincade Engen and Makenna Engen; a great grandchild; Paisley Lindorff; a sister: Marlene Barthel of Buffalo; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, a sister Leah Clover, brothers Vernon, Loren, Eugene and Gordon Schumm. Mass of Christian Burial 3:00 P.M. Friday, February 19th, 2021 St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. Visitation at the funeral home Thursday, February 18th 4-8 P.M. Further visitation at the church on Friday, February 19th one hour prior to Mass. Inurnment St. Michael Cemetery. The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home in St. Michael is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
