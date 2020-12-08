Maxine M. Diddens

Maxine M. Diddens, age 91 of Freeport, IL, passed away 11/25/20 in St. Cloud, MN. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul and her parents, Murl & Clara Fluegel. Survived by her children, Diane (Larry) Van Brocklin and Dave (Kathi) Diddens; grandchildren, Eric, Christie, Katie, Steve, Josh, Kari, and Chris; great grandchildren, Ben, Nathan, Brian, Mya, Lexi, Trey, Maddi, Parker, Calvin, June, and Lilly; sisters, Joyce Traverse and Evelyn Kemp; and other relatives and friends. A private family service will be held with plans for a future celebration of Maxine’s life. Interment Mound Cemetery, Brooklyn Center, MN. EvansNordby.com 763-424-4000 www.evansnordby.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.