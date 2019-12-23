Max Johnson 69, of St. Michael passed away on December 17th, 2019, after his courageous battle with cancer. A great family man. Owner of Twin Cities Boiler Repair. Survived by wife of 44 years: Peggy; Children: Nicole (Nicolas) Rice, Max (Candice) Johnson, Michael (Rachel) Johnson, Myles (Sandra) Johnson; his beloved 10 grandchildren: Isabella, Katarina, Ariana, Max III, Leo, Layla, Tucker, Vincent, Lainey, Veda. Visitation was Sunday, December 22nd 4-8 p.m. HISTORIC Catholic Church of St. Michael. Prayer service 7:00 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, December 23rd 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to Mass at the St. Michael Catholic of St. Michael. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
To plant a tree in memory of Max Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
