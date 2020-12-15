Mary Speckel, age 88 passed away peacefully due to long term illness on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Mary had been residing at Haven Homes in Maple Plain. Many thanks to the wonderful caring staff who cared and comforted her and her family during this past year. Mary was born on February 4, 1932 in Watertown, MN to Paul and Veronica (Pilgram) Kuka who preceded her in death as well as her siblings: Tom Kuka, Monica Neaton, Archie Kuka and Joe Kuka. Mary is also preceded in death by her loving husband Donald Speckel. They were were married June 24, 1950 and raised their four children in Hamel, MN. Mary is survived by children: Mike (Jane), Tim (Patty), Paula (Jay) Higashi and Patty Cleveland; as well as 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, playing cards and keeping in touch with many longtime friends. She was also a member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Loretto for many years. Mary loved and was loved by so many friends and family. The Children of Mary and Donald are so grateful for the solid, loving home in which they were raised and feel fortunate for the role models they continue to be. A Private Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Speckel will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020. The Family is hoping to host a celebration of life in honor of Mary in late spring/ early summer when it is safe to gather. The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.thepetersonchapel.com
