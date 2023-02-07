Mary Ellen (Durant) Bobendrier, "The Legend," age 84, of St. Michael passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at The Villas's of Osseo.
She was born on April 10, 1938 in Dayton, Minnesota, the daughter of Ed and Frances (Grant) Durant.
On September 8, 1956, Mary Ellen Durant and Darrell J. Bobendrier were joined in holy marriage at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Dayton. God blessed their marriage with four children.
Mary and Darrell engaged in dairy farming for many years. She lived on the farm for the past 66 years.
She enjoyed going to the casino, a good party, cooking, gardening and feeding the birds.
Survived by children, Julie Hauan, Wayne (Cindy) Bobendrier, Darlene Pouliot and Frank Bobendrier; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband Darrell J. Bobendrier on December 13, 2013, her parents, three sisters and four brothers.
Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Albert Catholic Church in Albertville. Interment will follow at St. Albert's Cemetery in Albertville. Visitation held on Wednesday, February 15th from 4-8 P.M. at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation will be held on Thursday morning, February 16th one hour prior to Mass at the church.
Casket Bearers will be Peter Hauan, Tom Husak, Dustin Bobendrier, Jermain Sherman, Jeremy Schmaimda, Owen Henriksen, Justin Bobendrier and Joey Bobendrier.
The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.thepetersonchapel.com.
