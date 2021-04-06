Mary Catherine (Ring) Hartner, age 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born April 5, 1947 in Robbinsdale, the daughter of Raymond and Patricia (Wetherille) Ring. Mary was a 1965 graduate of Robbinsdale High School. She worked at the Guthrie Theater, and various banks throughout her career, including Maple Lake Bank, Highland Bank and Great Northern Bank. She was also a faithful member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Mary most recently resided in Monticello, but she had been an active resident of St. Michael for 43 years prior. On December 9, 1978, Mary and Kurt Hartner were United in Marriage. Mary was compassionate and kind, and had an innate ability to know when someone needed a smile, hug, or shoulder to cry on, and always made herself available to be there for those in need. She had a lovely sense of humor, infectious smile and laugh. She always made time to ask her family about the things they were interested in, and share encouragement and support. Her greatest passion was her family, whom she loved to spend time with, especially her grandchildren. She was also very close with her parents, brothers, and their families her entire life. She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond P. Ring; nephew, Raymond E. Ring; brother-in-law, Lee Hartner; and sister-in-law, Nancy Hartner. Mary is survived by her husband, Kurt Hartner; mother, Patricia Ring; children, Kristopher (Susanna) Hartner, Kevin (Beth) Hartner, Adam (Melissa) Hartner; grandchildren, Paul, Kate, Joshua, Jacob, Joey, James, Alexis, Ella, Kiley, Meadow; siblings, Patrick (Connie) Ring, Daniel (Elsa) Ring, William (Nancy) Ring; sisters-in-law, Sandra Todd, Lynn Westman; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation was held Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial was held Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10:00 AM, with visitation one hour prior, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michael. A private burial followed at Deerfield Cemetery in Sturgeon Lake, MN. Serving the family… The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362 www.thepetersonchapel.com
