Mary Ann Nelles

Mary Ann Nelles, of St. Michael, age 78, passed away August 31, 2022 from complications from ALS and Parkinson's Disease.

She was the oldest of nine children born to Louis and Agnes Nelles who raised the family on their farm south of Fletcher. She was a big sister to her siblings Rose, Joe, Louis, Aggie, John, Fran (Kandy) and Teri (Brendan). She was also sister to Andrew, who died as an infant. She was a fantastic aunt to her nephews Michael, Reid, Francis, Marcus, Thomas, and Peter and niece, Paige. She was great-aunt to four nieces and a nephew.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.