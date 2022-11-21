Marvin "Marv" Dale Langston, age 67 of Osseo, born February 21, 1955, in Minneapolis, passed away of cancer at home November 6, 2022, his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Margaret "Peg," by his side.
An enthusiastic sports fan, Marv's primary news outlet was ESPN's SportsCenter, with America's all-time classic, baseball, his favorite. A naturally gifted athlete, Marv played baseball growing up with extended family in North Minneapolis, valuing teamplay over individual glory. He followed all major league teams and players, could recite their stats, and correctly predicted this year during spring training that Houston would take it all. A lifetime hat collector, Marv wasn't fully dressed without a baseball cap.
Marvin served his country in the US Army, later becoming a member of the Osseo American Legion. Trained in the culinary arts, Marv's love of eating second only to serving others his specialties at metro area restaurants, catered events and backyard BBQs.
Always generous-hearted, Marv cherished his big extended family, proud Dad to four children, Papa to 13 grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Darrell and Veronica Langston; sisters, Phyllis Blankenburg, Kathleen Stock and Valerie Langston.
Survived by wife, Margaret "Peggy"; children, Angie, Michelle (Bryan) Anderson, Jennifer Koch and Robert (Samantha); grandchildren, TexAnna, D'Angelo, Nitaila, Meelah, Emeril, Jax, Adam, Taylor, Zachary, MaryJane, Averie, Hayden and Abel; brothers, Eugene (Jeanene) and Duane (Karen); nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, Pat, Paul, Andrea, Sharon, Mary Kay (Jim) and friends.
Celebration of life at the Osseo American Legion, Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., with a 2:00 p.m. memorial service. Private interment December 5, 2022, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Cemetery, Brooklyn Park.
