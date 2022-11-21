Marvin "Marv" Dale Langston, age 67 of Osseo, born February 21, 1955, in Minneapolis, passed away of cancer at home November 6, 2022, his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Margaret "Peg," by his side.

An enthusiastic sports fan, Marv's primary news outlet was ESPN's SportsCenter, with America's all-time classic, baseball, his favorite. A naturally gifted athlete, Marv played baseball growing up with extended family in North Minneapolis, valuing teamplay over individual glory. He followed all major league teams and players, could recite their stats, and correctly predicted this year during spring training that Houston would take it all. A lifetime hat collector, Marv wasn't fully dressed without a baseball cap.

