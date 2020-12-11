Marlys M. Johnson

Marlys M. (Rolf) Johnson, age 85, of Rogers passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Private family funeral on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at St. Johns Lutheran Church, Corcoran, MN. Due to Covid, no visitation or reception will be held. Marlys was born February 20, 1935 in Glencoe, the daughter of Martin and Esther (Harms) Rolf. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Benton Township. Marlys graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America in 1953. On April 4, 1976, she was united in marriage to LeRoy Johnson at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in St. Louis Park. Marlys loved to travel and did several international tours besides her local travels. Marlys was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy C. Johnson; parents Martin J.H. and Esther Rolf; sister and brothers-in-law Geraldine (Wilbert) Grapentine, Roger Dammann. Marlys is survived by her sister Carol Dammann; niece Jan (Jon) Sloan; nephew Paul (MaryAnn) Dammann; grand-nephews Jacob (Katie), Matthew (Keely) Dammann; great-grand-nephews Deacon and Nash Dammann; step-son Daniel Johnson; step-daughters Lynda, Laurie and Lonnie; eight step-grandchildren; 21 step-great-grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to St. Johns Lutheran Church of Corcoran or Minnesota Heart Assn. Family wishes to thank the staff at Northridge Assisted Living and Dr. Nolen and his staff at North Memorial Hospital for their excellent care. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
