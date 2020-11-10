Marlene Lucille Kasper, age 79, of Albertville, passed away on November 4, 2020. Marlene was born on January 23, 1941 in Albertville the daughter of William and Agnes (Lindenfelser) Anibas. On September 30, 1961 Marlene Anibas and LeRoy “Lee” Kasper were joined in Holy Marriage at the Church of St. Albert in Albertville. She was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of St. Albert. Family time was a cornerstone in her life with her children then continued with the grandchildren through holiday gatherings, travel and annual camping trips. She was a very creative and artistic person, designing and decorating custom cakes, quilts and cross stitching. Family and friends have been blessed with these treasures over the years. Marlene was employed for more than thirty years at the Wright County State Bank, working within most functions in the banking industry. Survived by her loving husband LeRoy “Lee” Kasper; children Michael (Barbara) Kasper of Otsego, Steven (Mary Jo) Kasper of St. Michael, Todd Kasper of Albertville and Kari (Kevin) Lenneman of Monticello; grandchildren Derek (Molly) Kasper, Chelsea (Dylan) Halseth, Jared Kasper, Jason Lenneman, Brandon Kasper, Brooke Lenneman, Logan Lenneman, Ryan Kasper and Calvin Kasper; great-grandchildren Ellie, Khloe and Colton; sister’s Cecelia (Jerry) Dehmer and Irma Servaty along with many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, brother-in-law Joseph Servaty, and niece Connie Severson. Mass of Christian Burial was 10:30 AM Monday at Church of St. Albert in Albertville. Visitation was AT THE CHURCH Sunday 4-8 PM. Prayer service was at 7:30 PM. Further visitation was at the church on Monday one hour prior to Mass. The Peterson Chapel St. Michael-Albertville Funeral Home 763-497-5362, served the family. On-line condolences can be made at: www.thepetersonchapel
